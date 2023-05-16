Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Is Expand at a CAGR of 10.2% to Reach USD 393.9 million by 2031

Demand for feed mycotoxin binders is highly dependent on demand patterns for protein-rich food, particularly meat and meat products.

Increased attention to proper animal nutrition in order to preserve animal’s health and efficiency, expansion of production capacities by key players, and the demand for protein-rich meat” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Size was valued at $144.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $393.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The players operating in the feed mycotoxin binders industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Analysis include Alltech, Inc., BASF SE, Bentoli, Inc., BERTOL COMPANY s.r.o, Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V., EW Nutrition GmbH, GLOBAL NUTRITECH, Impextraco N.V., Norel, S.A, SVH Holding N.V., Olmix S.A., Perstorp Holding AB, Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd., Virbac S.A., and Kemin Industries, Inc.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global feed mycotoxin binders market based on livestock, source, form, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

As the global trade of grains and commodities increasing the occurrence of mycotoxin contamination is also increasing. Mycotoxins are found in all forages and processed grains. Also, the level of mycotoxin contamination in feeds changes from year to year and from different climatic conditions. The changes in sudden weather and global warming impact are also affecting the quality of the feed. Mycotoxin testing protocol should be included during the quality control stage among well-managed grain processors and feed manufacturers. This will help in eliminating the formation of mycotoxins at ground level.

Based on livestock, the poultry segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global feed mycotoxin binders market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the aquatic animals segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the swine, ruminants, and others segments.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of livestock, the poultry segment dominated the global market in 2021 with a market share of more than 45%. However, the aquatic animal's segment is attributed to be the fastest-growing segment during the Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Forecast period.

On the basis of source, the conventional segment dominated the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market in the year 2021 with a market share of more than 90%. However, the organic segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.5%.

Based on form, the liquid segment dominated the global market with the Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Share of more than 53% in the year 2021. The same segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.8%.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to reach $ 149.3 million by 2031. Whereas, the same region is likely to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

