Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,688 in the last 365 days.

Cook Islands adopts regenerative approach to Tourism Development

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed many vulnerabilities in the tourism sector; for some, this was the window of opportunity to rethink tourism. One pathway is through this concept that has increasingly received attention as an approach to tourism development.

Cook Islands Tourism (CIT), following consultations with government departments, private sector and NGOs, developed and launched the Cook Islands Tourism Development Strategy (CITDS) in 2022. The CITDS provides a roadmap for this approach to tourism and destination development in the Cook Islands over the next five years.

The Strategy also aligns with national, regional, and global sustainable development aspirations outlined in the National Sustainable Development Agenda 2020+, Pacific 2030 Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Regenerative tourism provides pathways to rethinking and rebuilding the tourism industry. It also aims to improve local economies and preserve culture and biodiversity while offering guests memorable, authentic, fulfilling experiences and allowing destinations to improve.

This Strategy provides a roadmap towards a more regenerative approach to tourism development for the Cook Islands, focusing on holistic well-being across the ‘4C’s’:

  • Community
  • Cultural
  • Conservation
  • Commerce

The CITDS also ensures that the people of the Cook Islands are engaged, empowered and benefit from tourism. A pilot program has been rolled out and will be operational from July. Consequently, the CIT Destination Development team has mainstreamed the strategy in their operations and work plan. This includes identifying and prioritising practical projects to reflect the four aspirations in the strategy.

Please email sustainable@spto.org for any queries

 

Photo Credit: Cook Islands Tourism Corporation

You just read:

Cook Islands adopts regenerative approach to Tourism Development

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more