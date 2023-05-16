Cook Islands adopts regenerative approach to Tourism Development

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed many vulnerabilities in the tourism sector; for some, this was the window of opportunity to rethink tourism. One pathway is through this concept that has increasingly received attention as an approach to tourism development.

Cook Islands Tourism (CIT), following consultations with government departments, private sector and NGOs, developed and launched the Cook Islands Tourism Development Strategy (CITDS) in 2022. The CITDS provides a roadmap for this approach to tourism and destination development in the Cook Islands over the next five years.

The Strategy also aligns with national, regional, and global sustainable development aspirations outlined in the National Sustainable Development Agenda 2020+, Pacific 2030 Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Regenerative tourism provides pathways to rethinking and rebuilding the tourism industry. It also aims to improve local economies and preserve culture and biodiversity while offering guests memorable, authentic, fulfilling experiences and allowing destinations to improve.

This Strategy provides a roadmap towards a more regenerative approach to tourism development for the Cook Islands, focusing on holistic well-being across the ‘4C’s’:

Community

Cultural

Conservation

Commerce

The CITDS also ensures that the people of the Cook Islands are engaged, empowered and benefit from tourism. A pilot program has been rolled out and will be operational from July. Consequently, the CIT Destination Development team has mainstreamed the strategy in their operations and work plan. This includes identifying and prioritising practical projects to reflect the four aspirations in the strategy.

Please email sustainable@spto.org for any queries

Photo Credit: Cook Islands Tourism Corporation