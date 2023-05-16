Manchin Announces $7.1 Million for West Virginia Road Repairs

May 15, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,186,999 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for repairs to public roads in West Virginia. The funding was made possible through the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program and will assist the Forest Service in reconstructing public roads damaged by flooding in October of 2017, August of 2018 and June of 2019.

“Improving and modernizing our roads, bridges and highways continues to be one of my top priorities, and I’m pleased the FHWA is investing more than $7.1 million in repairing roads in West Virginia damaged by severe flooding,” said Senator Manchin. “This announcement is welcome news and will help provide much needed support to communities impacted by the floods. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster our transportation infrastructure across the Mountain State.”

The ERFO program was established to assist federal agencies with the repair or reconstruction of tribal transportation facilities, federal lands transportation facilities and other federally owned roads that are open to public travel, which are found to have suffered serious damage by a natural disaster over a wide area or by a catastrophic failure.