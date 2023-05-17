Ascentim's G.R.O.W. Finances Course Now Available on Demand
The new on-demand version of G.R.O.W. Finances makes financial literacy more accessible.
At Ascentim, financial literacy is considered an essential life skill, particularly in bridging the gender and racial wealth gaps.”TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascentim, a Maryland-based coaching practice, announces that the popular G.R.O.W. Finances course is now available on demand. The program first launched in August 2022 in honor of National Financial Awareness Day. Since then, Ascentim has helped numerous participants achieve financial freedom and success.
In the initial launch, G.R.O.W. Finances was presented in a live-streamed virtual format for small groups. The new on-demand expansion makes the course accessible to anyone, anywhere, and at any time. Through this fundamental and essential education, Ascentim is empowering more people to achieve the financial freedom they dream of.
"Our mission is to help people live more meaningful and abundant lives. Today, we are one step closer to achieving that goal. G.R.O.W. Finances on-demand expands our reach, equipping more individuals with the power to take control of their finances and achieve their money goals,” says Baker, Master Certified Financial Coach and Founder of Ascentim
G.R.O.W. Finances is a comprehensive 4-part program that teaches participants how to build wealth, achieve financial freedom, and change their money mindset. The course covers topics such as debt reduction, increasing income, asset protection, and wealth-building strategies, all through a series of bite-sized video lessons. Participants also get special access to a private Facebook community and biweekly Q&A calls with Baker where they can ask questions in real-time and receive personal guidance.
"At Ascentim, financial literacy is considered an essential life skill, particularly in bridging the gender and racial wealth gaps. We created the G.R.O.W. course because we believe that absolutely everyone deserves equal access to a sound financial education," Baker affirms.
The course is designed to help anyone who wants to take charge of their financial future and achieve financial freedom. The on-demand version provides greater flexibility and convenience, as participants can complete the course at their own pace.
For a limited time, Ascentim is offering a special discount of $200. To access these savings, register for G.R.O.W. Finances on-demand by May 31, 2023, and use coupon code SAVE200. Registration is available now at https://grow.ascentim.com/.
