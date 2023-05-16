Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Gloria Molina

Published: May 15, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of former California State Assemblymember, Los Angeles City Councilmember and Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Gloria Molina, a trailblazing changemaker who improved the lives of countless Angelenos and Californians and opened doors for generations of women in politics and public service.

“Throughout over three decades in office, Molina broke ground as the first Latina California State Assemblymember and as the first Latina to serve on the Los Angeles City Council and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“Never losing sight of her roots in community organizing and advocacy, Molina was not afraid to clash with prominent politicos in her fight for working-class neighborhoods. Her leadership delivered lasting results advancing social justice for Eastside communities, creating parks and community centers and expanding public transit, among other accomplishments.

“Molina’s enduring legacy of service and dedication to empowering others is an inspiration to all Californians. Our thoughts are with her family, community and friends during this time of loss.”

