AG’s Office Congratulates Utah’s Winner of the Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest 2023

May 15, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and our ICAC Task Force congratulated Kellen Whitehead of Trailside Elementary School for winning the Utah division of the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. General Reyes presided over the event as master of ceremonies.

Kellen, a fifth grader at Trailside Elementary, created inclusive, vibrant, poignant artwork that brings awareness to missing children throughout America.

Kellen’s poster was sent to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for consideration in the national contest. The winning artwork inspires the National Missing Children’s Day logo design for the following year’s event.

