Fiscal Year 2023 National Advisory Council Membership Applications

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requests that qualified individuals interested in serving on the FEMA National Advisory Council (NAC) apply for appointment. April 18, 2023 - May 21, 2023

Event Details

FEMA is seeking qualified individuals to lend their expertise and serve on the agency’s National Advisory Council.

The council includes a geographically diverse and substantive cross-section of 40 members who advise the FEMA Administrator on all aspects of emergency management, ensuring input from and coordination with state, local, tribal and territorial governments, as well as the private and nonprofit sectors.

“We value the diverse backgrounds and skillsets of our council members, and the experience they bring to FEMA through the advisory council is invaluable,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Their willingness to volunteer their time and expertise to further FEMA’s mission will not only benefit our singular agency, but the broader emergency management enterprise nationwide.”

Individuals appointed to the council bring their experience and diversity of views to provide the Administrator consensus recommendations on a broad range of issues. They will have the opportunity to be a part of and help shape the future emergency management.

Administrator Criswell will appoint up to nine members who will begin serving on the council in December 2023. Selected council members will guide future recommendations on topics including climate, readiness and workforce, which align to the FEMA strategic plan, and projects as directed by the Administrator.

The agency is accepting applications for seven discipline-specific positions and up to two Administrator-selected positions. Discipline-specific positions include a specialty in any one of the following fields:

Disabilities, access and functional needs

Elected tribal government official

Emergency management

Emergency response

Non-elected tribal government official

Health science

Standards setting and accrediting

Newly selected members will serve up to a three-year term on the council. If other positions open, FEMA may select qualified candidates from the pool of applications.

If you are interested in applying to the National Advisory Council, view the Federal Register for instructions. Applications are due by midnight ET on May 21. Per the Federal Advisory Committee Act, federal employees are ineligible to apply. For a description of each position, please go to the Charter.

