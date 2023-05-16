Jesse Daniels Hires Security to Protect Assets, Connections and Business Meetings
Love”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Daniels, the Super Star from Life Time Athletic at Sky, co-host of the $5 Trillion Dollar Bervann Gala event and award-winning film maker, has taken steps to protect his assets, connections and business meetings by hiring a security team. Leveraging his 18-month financial commitment from Creatives Rebuild New York, Daniels has assembled a team of security professionals to ensure the safety of his investments and the privacy of his business dealings.
The security team will be responsible for monitoring Daniels’s assets, connections and business meetings, as well as providing a secure environment for him to conduct business. The team will also be responsible for providing protection for Daniels and his family during public appearances and events.
“I am committed to protecting my assets, connections and business meetings,” said Daniels. “I have worked hard to build my career and I want to ensure that my investments and business dealings are secure. By hiring a security team, I am taking the necessary steps to protect my investments and ensure the privacy of my business dealings.”
Daniels’s security team is comprised of experienced professionals who have a proven track record of providing security services to high-profile clients. The team is dedicated to providing Daniels with the highest level of security and protection.
In 2019, Daniels signed with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”
“We are proud to be working with Jesse Daniels to provide him with the security he needs to protect his assets, connections and business meetings,” said the security team’s spokesperson. “We are committed to providing Daniels with the highest level of security and protection so that he can continue to focus on his career and business endeavors.”
The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973
Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Bervann Gala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4
Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZZ3IxAgQE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.ugoc.com/blog/ugoc-spotlight-united-group-celebrates-work-anniversaries-sept-2022
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/
Lifetime at Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/
NBA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxhAXGcPFG8
The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds
Jesse Daniels
Short documentary about the story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.