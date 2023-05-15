Transitional Home Expanding Services And Access For Youth In Prince Albert

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is enhancing its partnership with YWCA Prince Albert to expand services and increase spaces at their Youth Transitional Housing Service (YTHS). The YTHS is a much-needed resource in the north for 16- to 18-year-old youth to access supports 24/7 in a safe, stable home environment in their home community.

"Enhancing our investment in the Prince Albert Youth Transitional Housing Service is another step toward ensuring children and youth remain in their home communities where possible," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Community placement is tied to better outcomes, as parents can visit regularly, and children remain in their home communities, schools and culture. I want to thank our youth advisory team for identifying the need for more emergency youth transitional housing in the north, as well as the YWCA for their continued partnership and dedication to providing this vital service to northern youth."

The Government of Saskatchewan has allocated more than $910,000 in 2023-24 to expand the YTHS in Prince Albert. This increase of $625,000 enables the YWCA to increase spaces from eight to 10, provide 24/7 staffing and open their services to youth with complex needs, including mental health and addictions.

“Youth services are an important part of our overall programming, and the increased funding for our Youth Transitional Housing Services will increase service quality here at Central Avenue,” YWCA Prince Albert Chief Executive Officer Donna Brooks said. “We’re excited to be able to offer higher levels of staff support, more comprehensive youth-centered programming and wider youth community engagement. This expansion means keeping more youth safe and creating opportunities for building positive and fulfilling futures.”

The YTHS provides youth with a safe, stable home environment where they are safe from gangs, sexual exploitation, drug use and at-risk lifestyles. Youth can access the service 24/7 for up to 30 days and receive support to transition to longer term housing. Staff also support the youth to successfully and meaningfully engage or re-engage with extended family and cultural connections, in education, training programs, pre-employment or employment.

There are currently three Youth Transitional Housing Services in Saskatchewan - in Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina - providing a total of 35 spaces. Government provides approximately $3.4 million in annualized funding to operate these homes.

