SLGA Retail Inc. Property Sold In Fort Qu'Appelle

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2023

Another building that housed an SLGA Retail Inc. liquor store has been sold. 

SLGA has accepted an offer for the property located in Fort Qu'Appelle of $370,000.

SLGA previously accepted offers on properties located in the communities of Watrous, Biggar, Esterhazy, La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows, Creighton, Carlyle, Humboldt and Moosomin. To date, total property sales have resulted in $3,255,000.

SLGA Retail Inc. owned 19 of its 34 store properties. Five of the buildings will be repurposed for other government organizations. Buildings currently for sale are listed on slga.com.

All 34 SLGA retail stores ceased operations with the last of the stores closing on March 11.

-30-

For more information, contact:

David Morris
Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1721
Email: dmorris@slga.com

