Saskatchewan's Wholesale Trade Sees Continued Growth

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2023

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show the value of wholesale trade, a key indicator of strength in the province's economy, has increased 59.6 per cent in March 2023 compared to March 2022. This is the second highest percentage change among the provinces.

The total value of wholesale trade was $5.4 billion in March 2023.

"We are seeing once again that Saskatchewan has the food, fuel and fertilizer that the growing world needs," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "These are key components of a healthy and robust economy, and translate to more jobs, opportunity and growth that works for everyone."

Since the beginning of the year, Saskatchewan has shown healthy economic growth. Provincial exports to the United States exceeded $29.3 billion in 2022, an all-time high. The province also has the highest GDP growth in Canada, up 5.7 per cent from 2021 to 2022. Merchandise exports increased by 29.5 per cent for January to March 2023, compared to the same time last year. Investment in building construction was also healthy in February 2023, with an increase of 2.7 per cent over February 2022.

Saskatchewan has the second lowest unemployment rate in Canada at 4.8 per cent. There were also 5,600 new jobs in April 2023, compared to April 2022.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Leone BranderTrade and Export DevelopmentReginaPhone: 306-526-9806Email: leone.brander@gov.sk.ca