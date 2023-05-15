Global Transportation Hub Sells 15 Acres Of Land To 4Tracks Ltd.

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2023

Transportation Company to Expand its Presence in Saskatchewan at the GTH

4Tracks Ltd. has purchased 15 acres of land at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) to expand its Saskatchewan operations with plans for future growth. The transportation company will begin construction of a 16,740 square foot office, warehouse, and wash bay facility this summer. The development is estimated to be over $8.0 million of investment with room for expansion on the site in the future.

"Our business growth in Saskatchewan has exceeded even our own expectations" 4Tracks LTD. Vice President Jas Brar said. "We have more than doubled operations within the last five years, including our expanded runs to Texas and California, and are poised to grow an additional 40 per cent in the coming months. This development at the Global Transportation Hub represents our ongoing commitment to allow for meaningful, consistent employment for Regina residents, while continuing to provide the award-winning transportation service 4Tracks has been delivering since the company's beginnings."

4Tracks Ltd. employs over 350 people and operates one of the largest fleet of trucks and trailers in Western Canada and has been providing transportation and supply chain solutions to clients across North America. 4Tracks began business in Regina in 2008, running grocery loads for Loblaws and currently runs local, Canada wide and United States transport lanes out of the Saskatchewan capital.

"We are excited that an established and growing trucking company like 4Tracks chose to locate at the GTH," GTH President and CEO Daniel Hersche said. "With world-class road infrastructure and direct access to the Regina Bypass, the GTH is an ideal location for logistics, trucking, and supply-chain based businesses. 4Tracks' new facility will connect them to businesses across Saskatchewan and beyond to grow their operations here in the province."

The GTH is currently one the most active construction sites in the province with over 350 acres of land being actively developed between the Cargill Canola crushing plant and SaskPower's logistics warehouse project.

"We welcome 4Track's investment and are pleased to see continued growth at the GTH, which supports job growth in the province," Minister Responsible for the GTH Lori Carr said. "As activity continues to pick up at the GTH, I look forward to more announcements in the coming months."

The GTH is an 1,871-acre self-governing inland port and Foreign Trade Zone ideally suited for warehousing, logistics and transportation operations. This 15 acre sale represents the latest transaction within 278.8 acres that have been sold at the GTH footprint since March 31, 2022. In total, 1005.2 acres have been sold by the GTH since its inception while 502 acres remain for sale, with the remainder of the land dedicated to infrastructure.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Matthew Glover

Executive Council

Regina

Phone: 306-787-2127

Email: matthew.glover@gov.sk.ca