Province Announces ICE Expansion During National Police Week

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2023

Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 14 to 20 as National Police Week.

In celebration of the week, Saskatchewan is pleased to announce an investment of $147,000 to enhance the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit across the province. ICE is an integrated policing unit charged with investigating and apprehending perpetrators of child sexual exploitation.

"Protecting our province's most vulnerable citizens through prevention, outreach, harm reduction and treatment is crucial to a safer Saskatchewan," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "During National Police Week, I'd like to extend our sincere gratitude for the dedication of all Saskatchewan police officers for the work they do to keep us safe."

The ICE Unit will receive a total of over $1.4 million through the Municipal Police Grant program in 2023-24 to fund nine police positions in Saskatoon (5), Regina (3) and Prince Albert (1). Two additional investigator positions, one in each Saskatoon and Regina, were added in 2022-23. The ICE Coordinator position also moved from Prince Albert to Saskatoon that same year. The RCMP also receive $1.31 million in annual funding to support five positions within the ICE Unit.

The theme of the week, Committed to Serve, recognizes the commitment of police here in Saskatchewan and across Canada to establish safer communities for all. Collaboration between government and police agencies continue to benefit communities across Saskatchewan. Recent partnerships include:

establishing the Saskatchewan Marshals Service to increase policing capacity within the province, with a focus on rural and remote communities;

expanding the Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) and the Crime Reduction Teams (CRT) that target high-risk offenders with outstanding warrants, and address gang crimes across the province;

creating the Warrant Intelligence Team (WIT) to share information with law enforcement to assist in the apprehension and removal of prolific violent offenders from provincial social funding;

supporting the work of the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) dedicated to addressing illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking;

partnering with First Nations to provide proactive and culturally-sensitive policing services;

expanding the Victim Advocate Case Review (VACR) program to Moose Jaw, Prince Albert and their surrounding areas; and

adding additional resources to expand the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) program in Saskatoon and Regina.

"The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police continues its commitment to enhancing community safety across our province," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President Chief Rick Bourassa said. "We support and participate with our partners in the development, implementation and expansion of these and other preventative initiatives that advance safety and well-being in our communities."

In 2023-24, the province will invest $18.96 million to municipal police services through the Municipal Police Grant program to fund 143 police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane WhitingCorrections, Policing and Public SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-8621Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca