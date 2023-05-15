Province Recognizes May 15-19 as Innovation Week

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing May 15-19, 2023, as Innovation Week.

Innovation Week highlights Saskatchewan researchers, entrepreneurs, organizations and companies that have helped shape the province's vibrant innovation ecosystem. It also showcases the impact of innovation advancements on our daily lives as well as the provincial economy.

"Innovation and technology continue to be critical drivers of economic growth and development," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "The collective efforts of Saskatchewan innovators are key to the province's ongoing success as we aim to triple technology sector growth by 2030."

Throughout the week, Innovation Saskatchewan will highlight innovators and host events at the Saskatoon and Regina research and technology parks. As the central agency for the Government of Saskatchewan, Innovation Saskatchewan is responsible for implementing the province's innovation priorities and growing the province's technology sector.

Innovation Week is also recognized nationally. This year, the 6th annual Canadian Innovation Week honours innovators who are making a positive impact in the country and around the world. The week includes a series of innovation challenges centred around the theme "Innovate for Good", with daily topics focusing on the planet, health, equity education and competitiveness.

