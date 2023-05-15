Recognizing Victim Support Workers In Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2023

Volunteers Spend Countless Hours, Including Through Police-Based Programs, Supporting Victims Of Crime

May 14 to 20, 2023, is Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, an opportunity to highlight the work of victim support volunteers, services available across the province, and raise awareness about survivors and victims of crime.

This morning, the Government of Saskatchewan recognized long-term volunteers and community board members who have served ten, 15, 20 or 25 years with a Saskatchewan police-based victim services program.

“Saskatchewan’s volunteer victim support workers play a key role in helping victims and survivors of crime navigate the justice system and move forward beyond it,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “Their dedication and compassion, doing this important work, are deeply appreciated.”

Currently, there are approximately 150 volunteer victim support workers in Saskatchewan who assist victims and survivors of crime. In 2022-23, they dedicated over 8,500 hours assisting some 15,000 people. While four police-based victim services programs are operated by municipal police services, ten other programs are administered by a board of directors, including 82 volunteer community board members.

For more on Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, the services and supports that are available in Saskatchewan, and how to become a victim support worker, please contact your local police-based victim services program. These programs are available in RCMP detachments and municipal police services across the province.

You can also contact the Victims Services Branch at 306-787-3500 or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/victimsservices.

