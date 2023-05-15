Submit Release
Saskatchewan Proclaims Annual Supply Chain Week

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has designated the week of May 14 - 20, 2023, as Annual Supply Chain Week in the province. 

"I am proud to proclaim this week to recognize the important work of our local suppliers," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Many of our province's industries depend on a reliable supply chain, including our mining, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, forestry, and agriculture sectors. They're an integral part of business operations and success."

Supply Chain Week celebrates the critical role that supply chain managers, their teams, and their suppliers play in the success of Saskatchewan's economy. This sector creates thousands of jobs and employs professionals across all industries who manage the goods and services needed to keep businesses operating. In Saskatchewan, over 40,000 people are employed by supply chain companies.

The Saskatchewan Growth Plan includes many goals that support the provincial supply chain, including building or upgrading 10,000 km of highways, investing $30 billion in infrastructure over the next decade, increasing the value of exports by 50 per cent, and growing capital investments to $16 billion annually.

International exports from Saskatchewan have increased 41.7 per cent since 2021, in large part due to strong supply chain infrastructure which helps producers and manufacturers get their goods to international markets. 

"The challenges we have seen over the past few years have shone a spotlight on the strength and resilience of supply chains," Supply Chain Canada, SK Institute CEO and Executive Director Donnalyn Thorsteinson said. "We know all too well what disruptions in supply chain can do to an economy, both locally and internationally. This week, we embrace the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the strategic, innovative, and forward-thinking professionals and companies that play such a critical role in our day to day lives." 

Supply Chain Canada, Saskatchewan Institute, will be hosting the 11th Annual Supply Chain Networking Forum and Tradeshow and related webinars this week, and a national conference in Saskatoon later this year. This year's conference will focus on two pillars, driving strategic advantageand thinking globally, acting locally.

Visit supplychaincanada.com to learn more about this week's events.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Leone Brander
Trade and Export Development
Regina
Phone: 306-526-9806
Email: leone.brander@gov.sk.ca

Donnalyn Thorsteinson
Supply Chain Canada, SK Institute
Saskatoon
Phone: 306-653-8899
Email: dthorsteinson@supplychaincanada.com

