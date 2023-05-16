NXT Energy Solutions Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF) today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise identified.



Financial and Operating Highlights

Key financial and operational highlights are summarized below:

January 25, 2023, the Company closed a Private Placement by issuing 8,510,000 common shares, at $0.195 per common shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,659,450, less issuance costs of $1,170;

In January, 2023 the Company announced the grant of 2,050,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.216 to employees, officers and directors. These incentive stock options will vest upon receipt of cash for SFD® services performed: 1/3 upon collection of US$6.5 million, 1/3 upon the collection of the next US$7.0 million and the final 1/3 upon collection of an additional US$7.5 million;

In January, the Board of Directors formally empowered a Management Committee of the Board to assume the CEO’s duties;

The Management Committee is working closely with senior management to bring to fruition near-term potential contracts in Africa and Asia Minor;

cash at March 31, 2023 was $0.47 million;

net working capital was $(1.17) million at March 31, 2023;

the Company recorded SFD®-related revenues of $nil;

a net loss of $1.61 million was recorded for Q1-23, including stock-based compensation expense ("SBCE") and amortization expense of $0.51 million;

net loss per common share for Q1-23 was $0.02 basic and $0.02 diluted;

cash flow used in operating activities was $1.40 million during Q1-23; and

general and administrative ("G&A") expenses decreased by $0.05 million (6%) in Q1-23 as compared to Q1-22.



Summary highlights of NXT's 2023 first quarter financial statements (with comparative figures to 2022) are noted below. All selected and referenced financial information noted below should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2023 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

(All in Canadian $)

Q1-23

Q1-22

Operating results: SFD®-related revenues $ - $ - SFD®-related costs, net 301,634 437,282 General & administrative expenses 861,354 912,550 Amortization and other expenses 451,659 491,036 (1,614,647 ) (1,840,868 ) Net loss (1,614,647 ) (1,840,868 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) Common shares outstanding as at end of the period 77,599,131 65,301,972 Weighted average of common shares outstanding for the period: Basic 76,452,260 65,282,940 Diluted 76,452,260 65,282,940 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ (1,400,019 ) $ (913,141 ) Financing activities 1,604,133 (11,844 ) Investing activities - (150,272 ) Effect of foreign rate changes on cash (12 ) (13,877 ) Net cash outflow 204,102 (1,089,134 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 263,437 2,257,855 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 467,539 1,168,721 Cash and cash equivalents 467,539 1,168,721 Short-term investments - 700,272 Total cash and short-term investments 467,539 1,868,993 Net working capital balance (1,174,237 ) 1,346,144



NXT's 2023 first quarter financial and operating results have been filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and will soon be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, as well as on NXT's website at www.nxtenergy.com.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

