Crisis Counseling Available to California Residents Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Crisis-counseling services are available to Californians affected by the severe storms and flooding that took place in February and March in Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

Survivors can call 800-985-5990, a disaster helpline sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The helpline is free and immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the nearest crisis counseling center in a nationwide network of centers.

Helpline staff members provide confidential counseling, referrals and other needed support services. Spanish-speakers can press “2” for bilingual support. Callers can also connect with counselors in more than 100 other languages via third-party interpretation services by indicating their preferred language to the responding counselor. A videophone option with direct crisis counseling and support for deaf or hard-of-hearing American Sign Language users is also available.

FEMA also provides funding to Cal Hope, which offers crisis counseling services to residents after a federal declaration. For more information and referral services call 833-317-4673 or go to www.calhope.org. Cal Hope is part of the California Mental Health Services Authority through a partnership with the California Department of Health Care Services and local mental health providers and partners.

For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699. You may also follow twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.