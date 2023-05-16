30 Days Left to Register with FEMA for Disaster Assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Survivors with losses caused by the severe storms, floods, landslides and mudslides that began Feb. 21 have less than 30 days to register for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Monday, June 5.

Disaster assistance is available to eligible individuals and households in the disaster-designated counties of Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne.

FEMA assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for:

Temporary housing for those displaced from their disaster-damaged primary homes.

Essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes including structural components such as foundation, exterior walls and roof, and interior areas such as ceiling and floors.

Replacement of personal property including specialized tools for employment, household items, appliances and vehicle repair or replacement.

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance including medical, dental, moving and child-care expenses and funeral and transportation expenses.

Flood survivors should register for assistance even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

Applying for disaster assistance is a two-step process that ensures consideration for all FEMA programs and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans. First, register with FEMA. Then complete and return the SBA loan application, if referred to SBA.

Survivors with losses from the February and March storms may apply for federal assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA mobile app . Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.