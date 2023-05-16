Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2400 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in the 2400 block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:55 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, 60-year-old Herbert Dinkins, Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

