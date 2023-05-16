Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:11 am, Second District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and recovered a firearm. Shortly after, an adult male subject walked into an area hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives’ further investigation revealed the subject was engaged in gunfire with multiple suspects, and the subject was subsequently placed under arrest.

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, 26-year-old Dirk Easton, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).