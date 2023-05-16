CETV Now! Integrates with Place Exchange for TV Ad Campaigns in Thousands of Entertainment, Retail, and Health Locations

CETV Now! is an Arizona-based digital marketing company dedicated to transforming the digital marketing landscape through innovative approaches to commercial environment TV advertising. CETV Now! is dedicated to transforming the digital marketing landscape by offering highly targeted strategies for presenting ad content within precise parameters.

The highly anticipated integration makes it easier than ever for brands to access nationwide DOOH advertising in commercial environments.

PHEONIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona-based digital marketing company CETV Now! is excited to announce its successful integration with Place Exchange, a leading programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform. This integration allows advertisers to access CETV Now!'s DOOH inventory nationwide through Place Exchange, providing a powerful new channel for reaching targeted audiences in commercial environments including bars, restaurants, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, doctor’s offices, auto service facilities, and many more venue types.

CETV Now! is dedicated to transforming the digital marketing landscape by offering highly targeted strategies for presenting ad content within precise parameters. Their innovative approach to commercial environment TV advertising allows brands and businesses to maximize marketing results on any budget, creating a relevant brand experience for their ideal customer segment within the buying environment.

As another leader within the marketing industry, Place Exchange has revolutionized the DOOH advertising landscape by offering a programmatic approach that streamlines the buying process and enables marketers to activate OOH advertising within their existing buying platforms using the same workflows, data, and measurement as other digital media. With their patented IP and industry-leading expertise, Place Exchange has quickly become one of the leading platforms in the space, providing the largest aggregation of premium OOH supply in the US.

Integrating the CETV Now! inventory onto the Place Exchange platform offers a significant opportunity for advertisers looking to leverage DOOH advertising to connect with their audiences. Advertisers can access the CETV Now! inventory through Place Exchange, providing them nationwide coverage and access to a highly engaged audience in commercial environments. Additionally, brands can maximize results with localized and customized campaigns that rely on precision-level targeting technology. This integration expands the reach and impact of CETV Now!'s advertising solutions, allowing more brands and businesses to benefit from their unique DOOH advantages.

"We are thrilled to be integrated with Place Exchange, one of the leading platforms for DOOH advertising," said Babak Motamedi, CEO of CETV Now! "This integration will provide our clients with even greater access to highly targeted advertising opportunities in commercial environments, allowing them to reach their ideal customers with precision and impact. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and look forward to helping more brands and businesses achieve their marketing goals."

“The CETV Now! network is an exciting addition to our premium selection of DOOH inventory,” said Ari Buchalter, CEO at Place Exchange. “With TV content that captures consumer attention in high-dwell environments, CETV Now! offers our demand partners the ability to engage hard-to-reach audiences with full sight, sound, and motion - all through the buying platforms they already use, and with the power, flexibility, and ease of programmatic.

CETV Now! is committed to delivering exceptional results for its clients by providing cutting-edge solutions for DOOH advertising. With their successful integration onto the Place Exchange platform, they are now poised to expand their reach and impact, offering nationwide inventory to DOOH buyers.

For more details about CETV Now!'s revolutionary approach to DOOH advertising, please visit their website at https://www.cetvnow.com/.

About CETV Now!: CETV Now! is an Arizona-based digital marketing company dedicated to transforming the digital marketing landscape through innovative approaches to commercial environment TV advertising. Their highly targeted strategies and cutting-edge solutions allow brands and businesses to maximize marketing results on any budget, creating relevant brand experiences for their ideal customers within the buying environment.

For more information about CETV Now!, including available services, don't hesitate to contact Media Relations at (833) 807-1500 or info@cetvnow.com.



About Place Exchange: Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com.