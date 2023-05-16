The Minority, Cybornetics, Dinner With Lloyd & Other Movies Comes To Digital Download, Streaming & TV Online

The Minority Movie Poster Cybornetics Movie Poster Dinner With Lloyd Movie Poster

The Minority, Cybornetics, Dinner With Lloyd & Other Great Movies Coming To Digital Download, Streaming, And TV Online 5/16/2023 From 360 Sound And Vision.

These films and documentaries will pose different questions that will make you think. All in all, these are all great videos with a chockful of information at every minute. Be sure to watch them all!” — Dwayne Buckle

NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interested in great independent films & documentaries, and learning about the mysteries surrounding the world before us?, check out the new video titles coming to digital download, streaming, and TV Online from your favorite independent movie company 360 Sound And Vision.

The Minority is a 2007 dramatic film written and directed by Dwayne Buckle starring Billoah Greene as Jake Jackson. Young African American, Jake Jackson, is a happy, honest, law-abiding citizen who through many unfortunate events, experiences a full array of prejudices until he captures single-handedly the wanted serial killer, David Fletcher (Carson Grant), then his luck changes.

Cybornetics a 2012 science-fiction film starring Justiin A. Davis, James Rich, Raw Leiba & Pascal Yen-Pfister. In a future world of scientific advances, humans share every aspect of their lives with their machines. But when a leading scientist (James Rich) and his team build an advanced prototype cyborg (Justiin A. Davis), the scientists aren't prepared for the consequences.

Dinner With Lloyd is a 2014 feature-length documentary about the legendary independent film director Lloyd Kaufman and Troma Films. The documentary captures the zany Lloyd Kaufman as he talks about his life, his work, independent film, and the state of the film industry.

5 Pointz: An Historical Journey is a 2014 feature-length documentary about the world-renowned graffiti museum that was once known as 5 Pointz. The documentary, hosted by the museum's curator and graffiti artist, Meres One, takes you on a tour of the building, giving an in-depth look at the process, the artwork, the artists, and the history.

Space Womb: The Documentary is a 2014 arthouse documentary about Korean painter Jongwang Lee and his gallery called Space Womb. This educational documentary reveals the inner workings of the artist's life, his beginning family life, the painter's everyday work, and the meaning behind the Space Womb gallery.

A President Speaks, a 2014 documentary on President Barack Obama's speech at the National Action Network convention on April 11th, 2014. This documentary delivers a presidential speech with a much different approach, it is more intimate, not only presenting the message that President Barack Obama is delivering but also bringing a sense of the audience's perspective and how they are receiving the message. This duality engages and enables the viewer to relive this amazing human energy that was within the Metropolitan Ballroom of The Sheraton Hotel, in New York City on April 11th, 2014.

The Best Of B.L.A.C.C. Heart: World Tour a 2017 documentary presented by 360 Sound And Vision. Featuring the best works of the independent 90's Hip-Hop group B.L.A.C.C. Heart, the documentary features interviews, music, and music videos including "Take It Back To The Essence", "Looks Could Be Deceiving", "Caught Up In Da Ak" & more.

The Face In The Wall is a 2017 dramatic science-fiction film. Calvin Jessup (Frantz Lecoeur) is a freelance cameraman working on a low-budget film production with director Bruce Leiderman (Mark C. Fullhardt) and sound man Jimmy DiCarlo (Jonah Ehrenreich), but when he sees a mysterious face in a wall of an old film location that only him and a few of his friends can see, things start to get a little weird. Is it a ghost, a spirit,t or a lost soul, is there paranormal activity within their midst? Find out in The Face In The Wall. The Face in The Wall is set in a modern-day New York City, amongst the backdrop of a bustling urban atmosphere and towering skyscrapers, but past the city's vibrant exterior lies unanswered mysteries that no one can see, something so profound that it can change our understanding of what human life is all about and the meaning of humanities place in the universe. Those questions and more will be answered in this electrifying new science fiction film, from writer & director Dwayne Buckle (The Minority, Cybornetics)

These films and documentaries will pose different questions that will make the audience think. All in all, these are all great videos with a chockful of information at every minute. Be sure to watch them all!

These films will all be released on DVD, Digital Download, Streaming, and TV Online on 5-16-2023. They are being released by 360 Sound And Vision, an NYC-based media & technology company. Watch Them Now!

(Streaming) Tubi TV

Watch The Minority (2006) - Free Movies | Tubi (tubitv.com)

Watch Dinner with Lloyd (2014) - Free Movies | Tubi (tubitv.com)

Watch 5 Pointz: An Historical Journey (2014) - Free Movies | Tubi (tubitv.com)

Watch Space Womb: The Documentary (2014) - Free Movies | Tubi (tubitv.com)

Watch A President Speaks (2023) - Free Movies | Tubi (tubitv.com)

Watch The Face in the Wall (2017) - Free Movies | Tubi (tubitv.com)



OTHER GREAT MOVIES FROM 360 SOUND AND VISION:

The Glasses

The Glasses 2

Ancient Astronauts

Ancient Symbols

Great Mysteries Of The Sphinx

Saggin'

Swipe Right

The First VCR

Cassettes Go-Hi-Fi

Amplify

Analog: The Art & History Of Reel-To-Reel Tape Recordings

The Minority - Movie Trailer