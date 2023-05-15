REVISED - CLS Americas Announces AVANT Concierge Urology has Treated its First Prostate Cancer Patients using the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

New TRANBERG Mobile Service Enables Urologists to Provide Minimally Invasive, Image-guided, Laser Ablation Treatments to Patients without Capital Expenditure

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc. (CLS), a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation (FLA) systems for urologists, today announced that AVANT Concierge Urology of Winter Garden, FL, has safely treated its first patients with low-to- intermediate risk prostate cancer using its TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System . Under a Mobile Services Provider (MSP) Agreement, CLS has provided its 510(k) cleared, TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System as a rental, with consumable accessories, training, and on-site clinical and technical staff support to AVANT physicians and staff during procedures.



In the US, over one million prostate biopsies are performed every year leading to a diagnosis of prostate cancer for almost 250,000 men. Focal laser ablation of prostate tumors has demonstrated high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

“We are pleased to see Dr. Parekattil treating his low-to-intermediate risk prostate cancer patients utilizing our minimally invasive TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System,” stated Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “Our mobile service provides urologists and clinics with a cost effective, flexible alternative to requiring a significant capital expenditure in order to provide advance treatment options to their patients.”

“AVANT Concierge Urology is excited to begin offering its patients this safe, minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment in the convenience of our office as an outpatient procedure,” stated Dr. Sijo Parekattil, Director of AVANT Concierge Urology. “Most treatments are quick and take less than two hours. Patients usually have only minor pain and recover quickly.”

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach. The TRANBERG system is 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate. A TRANBERG FLA Animation Video of the system and procedure is available to watch.

About Avant Concierge Urology

Avant Concierge Urology is Central Florida’s premier urology practice, specializing in the treatment of conditions related to the kidneys, urinary bladder, adrenal glands, urethra, and male reproductive organs. Regardless of whether you’re male or female, you can count on Avant for the personalized care you deserve. In addition to helping to provide optimal health for the organs of the genitourinary tract, Avant offers best-in-class surgical treatment options, with the intent to minimize downtime, scarring, and expenses. For more information, visit: https://avanturol.com/ .

About CLS Americas, Inc.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, based in Irvine, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations and clinical support for the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the US urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, focal laser ablation treatments using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors.

CLS Americas is a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, which has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.com . CLS Americas Contact: Phone: +1 (949) 504-5440, E-mail: contact-us@clinicallaser.com .

