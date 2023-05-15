CVG Announces Participation in the Barrington Virtual Spring Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 18, 2023.



For further information, please contact CVGI@alpha-ir.com

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ross Collins or Stephen Poe

Alpha IR Group

CVGI@alpha-ir.com