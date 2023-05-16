Boston Scientific Slings: Pore Size of Marlex and the Obtryx Complaints

Dr. Greg Vigna

We are in the early phase of this litigation that will go on for decades, well after Boston Scientific’s Marlex is removed from the market in favor of PVDF.

The truth matters and as PVDF enters this market it will matter more. As for my work product, it is freely available to attorneys in this country or elsewhere.” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, states, “We are in the early phase of this litigation that will go on for decades, well after Boston Scientific’s Marlex is removed from the market in favor of PVDF. My take on this litigation is that there has been little fair play for the most injured mainly because defense experts play for money.”

Recent testimony by Dr. Peter Rosenblatt under cross examination by Ben C. Martin, Esq. is as follows (United States District Court of New Jersey, case 20-CV-431-MAS):

Q. Is it true that in the Boston Scientific report, you did or did not say that the Marlex mesh was 1,182-micrometers; yes, or no?

A. I did.

Q. Doctor, I have one point and one point only. When you testified on behalf of Ethicon about their mesh you say that the Marlex mesh, the Boston Scientific, is only 600 micrometers, right?

A. Uh-huh

Q. Is that a yes?

A. I believe that’s true.

Dr. Vigna adds, “This untruth matters to the women who have been injured by Marlex. Going forward Boston Scientific’s complaint handling will be examined as there may have been systematic underreporting of adverse events since the Obtryx sling is not even mentioned in Dr. Pamela Moalli’s article ‘Complications Reported to the Food and Drug Administration: A Cross-sectional Comparison of Urogynecologic Meshes.’ We are filing combination medical malpractice cases and product liability cases in State Courts, which should allow for a new round of 30b6 depositions of corporate executives on important topics that include complaint handling, PVDF, and the recent 522 Study by Boston Scientific involving the Obtryx and Solyx.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “The truth matters and as PVDF enters this market it will matter more. As for my work product, it is freely available to attorneys in this country or elsewhere.”

Dr. Vigna RED FLAG WARNING SYMPTOMS of neurological injury or the myofascial pain syndromes including Complex Regional Pain Syndrome from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.