Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Governor Green Lowers Flags in Recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day

HONOLULU, HI ̶ At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, on Monday, May 15, 2023 in recognition of “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the week in which is falls, “Police Week.”

“Today, we honor the memory of heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving as law enforcement officers in our communities,” said Gov. Green. “We salute their service and offer our deepest gratitude for their commitment. We also thank the courageous men and women who serve daily and are committed to creating safer communities year-round.”

# # #

