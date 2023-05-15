Province partnering with Atlantic Police Academy to reoffer Accelerated Correctional Officer Training Program

CANADA, May 15 - The Province, in partnership with the Atlantic Police Academy (APA), is once again offering Islanders the opportunity to pursue a career in correctional services at a reduced cost.

The Accelerated Correctional Officer Training Program offers students the skills and knowledge in various areas such as intervention and de-escalation strategies, crisis management, Canadian law, ethics and professionalism, and workplace health and safety. The application period for the five-month program is open until June 15, 2023, and the Province and APA are encouraging all those interested to apply.

“Holland College is pleased to continue our partnership with the Province of PEI in an effort to recruit and train correctional officers,” said Holland College President, Dr. Alexander “Sandy” MacDonald. “The Accelerated Correctional Officer training program at the Atlantic Police Academy is a great example of the College adapting quickly to labour force needs.”

The program reserves up to three positions for BIPOC students, at the request of the Department of Justice and Public Safety. These students will receive full tuition subsidy of $10,423 while the remaining students will receive a 70 per cent subsidy through the Canada-PEI Labour Market Development Agreement and Workforce Development Agreement.

“As we continue to face labour challenges head on, we value this partnership with Holland College and SkillsPEI to deliver a high-quality program that aims to improve our system and address labour shortages. Having the ability to increase our representation in corrections staff makes a real difference, and this program offers any individual the opportunity to explore a career in public safety at a fraction of the cost.” - Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

The program begins on August 21, 2023 and will include 16 weeks of course work and six-weeks of on-the-job training at Island correctional centres.

The Accelerated Correctional Officer Training Program is a unique to PEI program, offered by the Atlantic Police Academy in Slemon Park. This course does not require students to reside on campus for the duration of the program or during their training.

