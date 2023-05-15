PEI hosts Canadian Association of Principals (CAP) conference

CANADA, May 15 - This week more than 500 educational leaders from across the country are meeting in PEI to share best practices, discuss research, enhance their skills and empower one another in leadership.

PEI CAP 2023 Educational Leadership Conference, one of the top Canadian events for school and system leaders, runs May 17-19 in Charlottetown. The conference is being put on by the Prince Edward Island Association of School Administrators (PEIASA) in partnership with CAP.

“We welcome all the delegates attending the PEI CAP 2023 Educational Leadership Conference. This event helps builds stronger leaders to ensure quality education for students. It is an exceptional opportunity for our school administrators to come together, learn from one another, and network with colleagues from across the country." - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

“The PEI CAP 2023 organizing committee is pleased to be able to provide world-class professional development for delegates from across Canada. This is an amazing opportunity for Prince Edward Island school administrators to continue to improve themselves as leaders. The conference is possible through the support of the Department of Education and Early Years, the Public Schools Branch, the Prince Edward Island Teachers’ Federation and the efforts of our dedicated administrators who have organized this event,” said conference Co-Chair and Kensington Intermediate Senior High Principal, Donald Mulligan.

“Our PEI CAP 2023 executive committee is excited to welcome all delegates to PEI to experience the most anticipated leadership conference of the year. Educational leaders will converge on PEI to share best practices, enhance skills sets, engage in research discussions, and empower one another to focus our leadership journey on mental and physical wellbeing. We want all delegates to enjoy the keynote and concurrent sessions, make time to take in the sights and sounds of PEI and take time to celebrate learning and leading together. Enjoy being CAP strong all conference long,” said conference Co-Chair and Queen Charlotte Intermediate School Principal, KJ White.

The pre-conference and conference activities are running from May 16-19 at the Prince Edward Island Convention Centre in Charlottetown and will feature 35 presenters, including Richard Gerver, Jody Carrington, and John Morrison. More than 80 school administrators from PEI will be taking part in the event.

