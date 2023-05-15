Submit Release
SB278 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-05-15

WISCONSIN, May 15 - An Act to create 5.05 (11m) and 20.510 (1) (f) of the statutes; Relating to: aids to counties and municipalities for certain special election costs and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection

