WISCONSIN, May 15 - An Act to renumber and amend 125.32 (2) and 125.68 (2); and to create 103.66 (1) (c), 125.32 (2) (c) and 125.68 (2) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: service of alcohol beverages on retail licensed premises by underage persons.
Status: S - Insurance and Small Business
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb279
SB279 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-05-15
