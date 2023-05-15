Submit Release
SB288 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-05-15

WISCONSIN, May 15 - An Act to repeal 765.03 (2), 765.09 (1) (b) and 765.21 (2); to renumber 765.03 (1) and 765.09 (1) (a); to consolidate, renumber and amend 765.21 (intro.) and (1); and to amend 765.03 (title) and 767.35 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: waiting period for marriage after divorce judgment.

Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families

