SB296 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-05-15

WISCONSIN, May 15 - An Act to repeal 59.69 (5) (e) 5g., 60.61 (4) (c) 2. and 62.23 (7) (e) 15.; to renumber 66.10015 (3); to amend 59.69 (5e) (e), 60.61 (4e) (e), 62.23 (6) (g), 62.23 (6) (h), 62.23 (7) (b), 62.23 (7) (de) 5., 66.10015 (title), 236.13 (5) and 781.10 (2) (a); to repeal and recreate 59.694 (10), 62.23 (7) (e) 10. and 66.10015 (3) (title); and to create 60.65 (6), 66.10015 (1m), 66.10015 (3) (a), 66.10016, 781.10, 808.04 (1s) and 809.108 of the statutes; Relating to: judicial review of local governmental decisions related to certain land development, local approval of residential housing development, and amendment of zoning ordinances. (FE)