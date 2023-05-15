Submit Release
SB297 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-05-15

WISCONSIN, May 15 - An Act to amend 234.045 (1) (intro.), 234.045 (1) (a), 234.045 (2) (a) 2., 234.045 (2) (a) 3., 234.045 (2) (b), 234.53 (2), 234.53 (2m), 234.53 (4) and 234.53 (5); and to create 234.045 (2) (a) 4. to 6. and 234.53 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: housing rehabilitation loans awarded by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. (FE)

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

Important Actions (newest first)

