Erik Sudberg wins the Best Screenplay/Feature Award of Merit at the Vegas Movie Awards™
“Red Sequin” takes place almost entirely in a dream sequence.
This was one of those stories that had to be told. To all that are still searching. Thank you to the Vegas Movie Awards for this grand opportunity to share my passion.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feature Film screenplay “Red Sequin” written by Erik Sudberg – is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Screenplay/Feature , Award of Merit
— Erik Sudberg
“Red Sequin” tells the story of two friends who get into a horrible automobile accident and are thrown into a shared purgatory dream state.
“Red Sequin” managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best-reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to providing filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.
This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind “Red Sequin” to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.
VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com
For more information about award-winning “Red Sequin” contact SpecMine@protonmail.com or dan@imagemanagementgrp.com (management)
