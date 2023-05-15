Submit Release
FitLife Brands Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, NE, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 include:

  • The Company completed the acquisition of Mimi’s Rock Corp (“MRC”) on February 28, 2023. 
  • Total revenue was $10.7 million, an increase of 47.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022. 
  • Without giving effect to the acquisition of MRC (“Legacy FitLife”), Legacy FitLife revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million, an increase of 11.1% compared to the same period last year, driven by a 6.0% increase in wholesale revenue and a 25.6% increase in online revenue.  MRC contributed revenue of $2.6 million for the 32 days during the quarter that it was owned by the Company.
  • Online revenue accounted for 47% of the Company’s total revenue during the first quarter of 2023 compared to 27% during the same period last year.
  • Gross margin was 41.1% compared to 42.7% during the first quarter of 2022.  Excluding the impact of the purchase accounting valuation step-up for MRC inventory, gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 would have been 42.1%.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million compared to $1.3 million during the same period last year.  Net income during the quarter was adversely affected by a number of acquisition-related items including transaction expenses of $1.4 million, amortization of the inventory step-up valuation of $0.1 million, and a loss on a currency hedge of $0.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, an increase of 30.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022.  Legacy FitLife adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, and MRC contributed $0.4 million of adjusted EBITDA for the 32 days during the quarter that it was owned by the Company.
  • The Company ended the quarter with $12.5 million outstanding on its term loan and cash of $8.9 million, or total net debt of $3.6 million.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, total revenue was $10.7 million, an increase of 47.2% compared to $7.3 million during the same period last year.  Online revenue for the quarter was $5.1 million, an increase of 160.1% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022.  Excluding the addition of MRC revenue, online sales for Legacy FitLife increased 25.6% during the quarter.  Wholesale revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $5.6 million, an increase of 6.0% compared to the same period last year.  Online revenue accounted for 47% and 27% of the Company’s total revenue during the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 41.1% compared to 42.7% during the same period in the prior year.  Purchase accounting requires inventory acquired in a business combination to be stepped up to its fair value at the time of acquisition, which includes a reasonable profit margin to be achieved upon sale of the inventory.  The total increase in the valuation of inventory acquired in the MRC business combination was $0.3 million, which amount is expensed through cost of goods sold as the inventory is sold.  Of this amount, approximately one third was expensed during the first quarter of 2023.  Management anticipates that almost all of the remaining stepped-up inventory will be sold during the second quarter of 2023.  Excluding the impact of the inventory step-up, gross margin during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 would have been 42.1%.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million compared to $1.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.  Net income was adversely impacted by a number of acquisition-related items including transaction expenses of $1.4 million, amortization of the inventory step-up valuation of $0.1 million, and a loss on a currency hedge of $0.1 million.  In addition, the effective tax rate for the quarter of 73% was substantially higher than usual, driven by taxation in international jurisdictions.  The Company has been working with international tax advisors since January to simplify and optimize the legal and tax structure of the Company’s newly acquired international subsidiaries.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $2.2 million, an increase of 30.4% compared to the same period in 2022.  Legacy FitLife adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, and MRC contributed $0.4 million of adjusted EBITDA for the 32 days during the quarter that it was owned by the Company. 

The Company ended the quarter with $12.5 million outstanding on its term loan and cash of $8.9 million, or total net debt of $3.6 million.  As previously disclosed, the Company intends to maintain a strong cash balance while it continues evaluating additional acquisition opportunities.  

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented “I am excited about the future potential for the FitLife and MRC businesses.  The combined business performed well during the first quarter, and we are making great progress on a number of initiatives to drive improvement in revenue and gross margins as well as reductions in SG&A and the effective tax rate.  Presently, although wholesale traffic is somewhat challenged, we continue to see strong growth in our online business.”

About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers.  FitLife markets over 150 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through more than 17,000 additional domestic retail locations.  FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.  For more information, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release.  Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs.  Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control.  Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
  
The financial presentation below contains certain financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC, including non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 
  
As presented herein, non-GAAP EBITDA excludes interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA excludes, in addition to interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, M&A/integration activities, restatement related expense and non-recurring gains or losses. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation herein allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance. 


FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
         
    March 31,   December 31,
      2023       2022  
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS:        
CURRENT ASSETS        
   Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,977     $ 13,277  
   Restricted Cash     950       -  
   Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts of $36 and $50, respectively     3,240       705  
   Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $110 and $107, respectively     8,791       9,105  
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets     252       116  
      Total current assets     21,210       23,203  
         
Property and equipment, net     118       46  
Right of use asset     185       103  
Intangibles, net of amortization of $82 and $72, respectively (provisional)     7,769       150  
Goodwill (provisional)     10,787       358  
Deferred tax asset     1,596       1,847  
    TOTAL ASSETS   $ 41,665     $ 25,707  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
   Accounts payable   $ 4,881     $ 2,995  
   Accrued expense and other liabilities     1,897       631  
   Product returns     581       590  
   Term loan - current portion     2,500       -  
   Lease liability - current portion     90       54  
      Total current liabilities     9,949       4,270  
         
   Term loan, net of current portion     10,000       -  
   Long-term lease liability, net of current portion     108       49  
      TOTAL LIABILITIES     20,057       4,319  
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
   Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none outstanding        
      as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022        
   Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000 shares authorized; 4,446 and 4,507        
      issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     44       45  
   Additional paid-in capital     30,099       30,056  
   Accumulated deficit     (8,557 )     (8,713 )
   Foreign currency translation adjustment     22       -  
      TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     21,608       21,388  
         
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 41,665     $ 25,707  
         


FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three months ended
  March 31,
    2023       2022  
       
       
 Revenue $ 10,738     $ 7,294  
 Cost of goods sold   6,330       4,183  
 Gross profit   4,408       3,111  
       
OPERATING EXPENSES:      
     Selling, general and administrative   2,344       1,495  
     Merger and acquisition related expenses   1,372       6  
     Depreciation and amortization   19       14  
         Total operating expenses   3,735       1,515  
       
OPERATING INCOME   673       1,596  
       
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)      
Interest income   (84 )     (7 )
Interest expense   98       -  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   82       -  
       
        Total other expense (income)   96       (7 )
       
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   577       1,603  
       
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   421       313  
       
NET INCOME   156       1,290  
       
NET INCOME PER SHARE      
  Basic $ 0.03     $ 0.28  
  Diluted $ 0.03     $ 0.26  
  Basic weighted average common shares   4,483       4,554  
  Diluted weighted average common shares   4,935       4,981  
       


FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
           
    Three months ended March 31,  
      2023       2022    
           
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
  Net income   $ 156     $ 1,290    
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
     Depreciation and amortization     19       14    
     Right of use asset     16       13    
     Allowance for doubtful accounts     (14 )     (3 )  
     Allowance for inventory obsolescence     2       36    
     Stock Compensation expense     42       107    
           
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
     Accounts receivable - trade     (917 )     (741 )  
     Inventories     1,501       (611 )  
     Deferred tax asset     251       309    
     Prepaid expenses and other assets     (44 )     157    
     Accounts payable     (1,045 )     532    
     Lease liability     (16 )     (13 )  
     Accrued liabilities and other liabilities     290       22    
     Product returns     (9 )     22    
          Net cash provided by operating activities     232       1,134    
           
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
    Cash paid for acquistion     (17,099 )     -    
          Net cash used in investing activities     (17,099 )     -    
           
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
   Proceeds from exercise of stock options     -       29    
   Borrowings on term loan     12,500       -    
          Net cash provided by financing activities     12,500       29    
           
  Foreign currency impact on cash     17       -    
           
CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH     (4,350 )     1,163    
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     13,277       9,897    
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD   $ 8,927     $ 11,060    
           
           



           
    For the three months ended March 31,  
      2023       2022    
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Net Income   $ 156     $ 1,290    
Interest expense     98       -    
Interest income     (84 )     (7 )  
Provision for income taxes     421       313    
Depreciation and amortization     19       14    
EBITDA     610       1,610    
Non-cash and non-recurring adjustments          
Stock compensation expense     42       107    
Merger and acquisition related costs     1,372       6    
Amortization of inventory step-up     110       -    
Non-recurring loss on foreign currency forward     112       -    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,246     $ 1,723    
           

 


