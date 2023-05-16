Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Live Your True Life Perspectives, Host Ashley Berges now Airing in Montana

Ashley Berges Syndicated Talk Radio Host of Live Your True Life Perspectives

UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspirational and Motivational Live Your True Life Coach, Ashley Berges and her nationally syndicated radio show: Live Your True Life Perspectives can now be heard on Staradio Corp's, KINX 102.7 FM in the Great Falls, MT market. Airing Saturday evenings at 6pm local time, this 93K watt blowtorch will bring listeners from as far away as surrounding communities like Fairfield, Fort Benton and Cascade to Ashely's personal growth and empowerment message



Live Your True Life Perspectives airs live Saturdays 2pm-3pm eastern (1pm-2pm CT, 12pm-1pm MT, 11am-12pm PT). This inspirational live broadcast is available via the Westwood One Wegener i8640 platform under "GCN2 - Live Your True Life Perspectives DVB133".

For affiliation inquiries; please reach out to our Affiliate Relations Director, Adam Miller, at the Genesis Communications Network by phone at (877)996-4327 ext. 148, or via email at amiller@gcnlive.com.

Live Your True Life Perspectives is also available in podcast format and is found anywhere podcasts are heard including Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon, and more! Ashley’s radio show is a conduit to unite a large nationwide audience to highlight authentic living, allowing a healthy space for personal understanding, and a platform to better understand both personal and professional relationships.

Berges is the author of “The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life” a guidebook for the person experiencing relationship changes, those going through divorce, experiencing career changes, and anyone wanting to get help navigating life's waters authentically and successfully. Berges is also the host of The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime.

Tune in every week to catch Ashley's insights to help you live a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life. Find Ashley on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and learn more about Ashley Berges @ https://www.ashleyberges.com

Contact Rhonda Wasserman, Media Relations, bookingslytlperspectives@gmail.com 610-547-7750