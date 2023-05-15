Highland Valley Road on Boise River WMA will be closed to motorized vehicles on May 16-17

Submit Release
Between May 16 and May 17, Idaho Fish and Game will be closing Highland Valley Road to motorized vehicles due to road construction on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area. There will be large gravel trucks and other equipment working the road, resulting in unsafe conditions for both construction crews and motorists. 

Work is planned for the section of E Highland Valley Road from Highway 21 to the Boise River WMA Archery Range. Archery range users and other recreationists may still walk in, but please be aware of road equipment.  Mountain bike users might avoid the road for a few days until the gravel has settled in to the road bed. 

