May 15, 2023

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox adds two additional items of business to call for special session

SALT LAKE CITY (May 15, 2023) – Governor Cox announced today that he is adding two additional items to the May 17, 2023, Special Session of the Utah Legislature.

The two additional items are:

Amendments to the Division B death benefit in Title 49, Chapter 16, Firefighters’ Retirement Act; and

Senate consent to appointments made by the governor.

On May 5, 2023, Governor Cox issued the original call for the May 17 Special Session. The original call had three items of business for the Legislature to consider.

