Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,591 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox adds two additional items of business to call for special session


NEWS RELEASE

May 15, 2023 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox adds two additional items of business to call for special session 

SALT LAKE CITY (May 15, 2023) – Governor Cox announced today that he is adding two additional items to the May 17, 2023, Special Session of the Utah Legislature. 

The two additional items are: 

  • Amendments to the Division B death benefit in Title 49, Chapter 16, Firefighters’ Retirement Act; and
  • Senate consent to appointments made by the governor.

On May 5, 2023, Governor Cox issued the original call for the May 17 Special Session. The original call had three items of business for the Legislature to consider. 

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox adds two additional items of business to call for special session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more