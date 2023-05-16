Nusenda Credit Union Selects Constellation for Digital Banking Services

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nusenda Credit Union (“Nusenda”), a $4 billion credit union based in Albuquerque, NM, has selected Constellation Digital Partners (“Constellation”), a leading cloud-based digital banking services provider, to deliver Constellation Digital Banking to their 250,000+ members.

"We are excited to partner with Constellation to offer our members a comprehensive suite of digital banking services," said Joe Christian, CEO of Nusenda. "Constellation's advanced technology and expertise in the digital banking space will enable us to better serve our members. What really sets apart Constellation is that in addition to their first class digital banking experience, they have an industry leading platform that will allow us to integrate with innovative services that will improve the financial lives of our members."

As part of the partnership, Constellation will offer Nusenda a wide range of digital solutions, including online and mobile banking with access to a host of integrated fintech services designed to provide members with convenient and secure access to their accounts anytime, anywhere.

"Constellation is thrilled to be partnering with Nusenda to provide them with our digital banking solutions," said Kristopher Kovacs, CEO of Constellation. "We believe our technology will help Nusenda deliver an outstanding member experience and increase their competitiveness in the financial services marketplace."

Nusenda will launch the Constellation Digital Banking platform in early 2024.

About Constellation Digital Partners:

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions that enable credit unions to deliver a unique and customized digital banking experience to their members. Constellation's patented, open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their individual digital strategy. For more information, visit www.constellation.coop.

About Nusenda Credit Union:

Nusenda Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 250,000 members throughout New Mexico. Founded in 1936, the credit union is dedicated to providing a full range of financial products and services to its members, while also making a positive impact on the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.nusenda.org.