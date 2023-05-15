Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $3.9 Million for Infrastructure in Pensacola Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $3.9 million to the City of Pensacola through the Governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to facilitate infrastructure improvements at the Port of Pensacola. This award will spur economic growth by establishing a High-Performance Maritime Center of Excellence. This award will also help secure the City of Pensacola as American Magic’s home base, which will bring at least 150 high-wage jobs in maritime industries, including research and development, engineering and design, and manufacturing, to the Pensacola area. The American Magic previously had their primary training location in Rhode Island.

“Today’s award to the City of Pensacola will strengthen the Port of Pensacola’s infrastructure and promote economic opportunities in the sailing industry for the Florida Panhandle,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We believe in making strategic investments that will create job opportunities and ensure Florida’s prosperity for generations to come.”

This award will fund the design, build-out, and retrofit of an existing warehouse at the Port of Pensacola after the structure was damaged by Hurricane Sally and has remained partially incomplete for more than two years. Once complete, the warehouse will house advanced manufacturing and boat building, ocean sciences and maritime technology research and development, as well as marine industry testing. Funds will also be used for the design and construction of a dock with a boat ramp.

“Through this Job Growth Grant Fund award, Governor DeSantis is bolstering economic development and job creation across the region through public infrastructure projects at the Port of Pensacola to establish a High-Performance Maritime Center of Excellence and secure the city as the official home base of the world-renowned American Magic,” said Acting Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Meredith Ivey. “This award significantly expands the area’s ability to support advanced manufacturing, boat building, ocean sciences and maritime technology research and development, and marine industry testing, which will also support the creation of up to 150 high-quality high-wage jobs.”

Florida is a leader in economic development and workforce education because of our focus on programs that build our communities up. This award will bring the total amount awarded through the JGGF to nearly $127 million over the past two fiscal years. The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

For more information, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/JobGrowth.

