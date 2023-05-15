Submit Release
Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023, management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, the audited consolidated financial statements of Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. (“Lumine Holdings”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, all of which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q1 2023 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 59% to $95.4 million compared to $60.2 million in the same quarter prior year (including 1% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • In February 2023, Lumine Group completed its previously announced acquisition of WideOrbit Inc. (“WideOrbit”), and public listing of its subordinate voting shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. In relation to the acquisition and listing, Lumine Group issued 63,582,712 preferred securities and 10,204,294 special securities.
  • An expense of $654.6 million was incurred in the quarter related to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, $646.5 million is non-cash related. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company’s subordinate voting shares.
  • The Company generated a net loss of $651.6 million during the quarter, from net income of $7.9 million in the same quarter prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.
  • Acquisitions were completed in Q1 2023 for aggregate consideration of $544.3 million (which includes acquired cash). This includes deferred payments associated with these acquisitions with an estimated value of $17.8 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $10.2 million to $15.0 million compared to $4.8 million in Q1 2022, representing an increase of 211%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $7.7 million to $11.7 million compared to $4.0 million in Q1 2022, representing an increase of 193%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $95.4 million, an increase of 59%, or $35.2 million, compared to $60.2 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of -3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or +1% after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $651.6 million compared to net income of $7.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a $654.6 million expense booked in Q1 2023 related to fair value adjustments and dividends on the redeemable preferred and special securities issued in the quarter in relation to the acquisition of WideOrbit and public listing of Lumine Group.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, CFO increased $10.2 million to $15.0 million compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 211%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or, changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”) which improved during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period prior year.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $7.7 million, or 193%, to $11.7 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily a result of higher CFO during the period.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

  Three months ended March 31,
  2023   2022  
Net cash flows from operating activities: 15.0   4.8  
Adjusted for:    
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1 ) (0.0 )
Interest paid on other facilities (0.3 ) -  
Credit facility transaction costs (1.8 ) -  
Payment of lease obligations (0.8 ) (0.7 )
Property and equipment purchased (0.2 ) (0.1 )
Free cash flow available to shareholders 11.7   4.0  


Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland
Chief Executive Officer
Lumine Group
david.nyland@luminegroup.com

Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Adjusted
 		 
Assets    
     
Current assets:    
Cash $ 149,481   $ 67,085  
Accounts receivable   102,186     64,014  
Unbilled revenue   34,988     9,982  
Inventories   533     60  
Other assets   32,625     22,944  
    319,813     164,085  
     
Non-current assets:    
Property and equipment   5,314     3,138  
Right of use assets   15,157     5,349  
Deferred income taxes   2,516     2,931  
Other assets   16,141     8,492  
Intangible assets and goodwill   809,213     212,619  
    848,341     232,529  
     
Total assets $ 1,168,154   $ 396,614  
     
Liabilities and Equity    
     
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 81,237   $ 63,158  
Due to related parties, net   8,768     35,466  
Current portion of bank debt   650     975  
Deferred revenue   94,277     61,768  
Provisions   -     22  
Acquisition holdback payables   5,168     3,496  
Lease obligations   5,869     2,069  
Income taxes payable   14,391     15,047  
Preferred and Special Securities   2,257,682     -  
    2,468,042     182,001  
     
Non-current liabilities:    
Deferred income taxes   158,807     32,687  
Bank debt   191,488     18,138  
Lease obligations   10,695     4,719  
Other liabilities   13,604     5,289  
    374,594     60,833  
     
Total liabilities   2,842,636     242,834  
     
Equity:    
Capital stock   -     -  
Net parent investment   -     -  
Contributed surplus   (1,015,661 )   162,692  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (8,323 )   (8,912 )
Retained earnings (deficit)   (650,498 )   -  
    (1,674,482 )   153,780  
     
     
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,168,154   $ 396,614  


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

  Three months ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
    Adjusted
 		 
Revenue    
License $ 10,649   $ 8,730  
Professional services   16,827     12,509  
Hardware and other   4,608     2,281  
Maintenance and other recurring   63,297     36,646  
    95,381     60,166  
Expenses    
Staff   48,619     31,875  
Hardware   3,319     1,350  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   4,735     2,422  
Occupancy   777     414  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   4,672     2,266  
Professional fees   7,313     809  
Other, net   2,782     3,076  
Depreciation   1,510     1,211  
Amortization of intangible assets   14,836     6,724  
    88,563     50,147  
     
Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense   654,615     -  
Finance and other expenses (income)   1,925     (380 )
    656,540     (380 )
     
Income (loss) before income taxes   (649,722 )   10,400  
     
Current income tax expense (recovery)   7,513     4,407  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (5,670 )   (1,874 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   1,843     2,533  
     
Net income (loss) $ (651,565 ) $ 7,867  
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic   67,787,851   N/A
Diluted   236,683,131   N/A
     
Earnings per share:    
Basic and diluted $ (9.61 ) N/A
     


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

  Three months ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
    Adjusted
 		 
Net income (loss) $ (651,565 ) $ 7,867  
     
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):    
     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   589     (2,619 )
     
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax   589     (2,619 )
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ (650,976 ) $ 5,248  


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2023            
  Capital
stock		 Contributed
surplus		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(deficit)		 Net parent
investment		 Total equity
             
Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ 162,692   $ (8,912 ) $ -   $ - $ 153,780  
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:            
Net income (loss)   -   -     -     (651,565 )   -   (651,565 )
             
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   -   -     589     -     -   589  
             
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year   -   -     589     (651,565 )   -   (650,976 )
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year   -   -     589     (651,565 )   -   (650,976 )
             
Transaction with Parent, recorded directly in equity            
Capital contributions by Parent   -   22,451     -     -     -   22,451  
Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc.   -   (1,200,804 )   -     -     -   (1,200,804 )
Special Share conversion   -   -     -     1,067     -   1,067  
             
Balance at March 31, 2023 $ - $ (1,015,661 ) $ (8,323 ) $ (650,498 ) $ - $ (1,674,482 )


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited and adjusted            
Three months ended March 31, 2022            
  Capital
stock		 Contributed
surplus		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(deficit)		 Net parent
investment		 Total equity
             
Balance at January 1, 2022 $ - $ - $ 3,229   $ - $ 169,920 $ 173,149  
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:            
Net income (loss)   -   -   -     -   7,867   7,867  
             
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   -   -   (2,619 )   -   -   (2,619 )
             
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year   -   -   (2,619 )   -   7,867   5,248  
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year   -   -   (2,619 )   -   7,867   5,248  
             
Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity            
Dividends to Parent   -   -   -     -   -   -  
             
Balance at March 31, 2022 $ - $ - $ 610   $ - $ 177,787 $ 178,397  


Lumine Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited  
  Three months ended March 31,
    2023     2022  
    Adjusted
 		 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
Net income (loss) $ (651,565 ) $ 7,867  
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation   1,510     1,211  
Amortization of intangible assets   14,836     6,724  
Contingent consideration adjustments   670     1,144  
Preferred and Special Securities expense (income)   654,615     -  
Finance and other expenses (income)   1,925     (380 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   1,843     2,533  
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations   (4,031 )   (12,707 )
Income taxes (paid) received   (4,834 )   (1,573 )
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities   14,969     4,818  
     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
Interest paid on lease obligations   (93 )   (31 )
Interest paid on bank debt   (342 )   -  
Cash transferred from (to) Parent   (4,670 )   3,192  
Proceeds from issuance of bank debt   175,000     -  
Repayments of bank debt   (244 )   -  
Transaction costs on bank debt   (1,771 )   -  
Payments of lease obligations   (840 )   (743 )
Issuance of Preferred Shares to Parent   181,484     -  
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   348,524     2,417  
     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
Acquisition of businesses   (314,760 )   -  
Cash obtained with acquired businesses   33,965     -  
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (362 )   (3,048 )
Property and equipment purchased   (241 )   (62 )
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (281,399 )   (3,111 )
     
     
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents   302     189  
     
Increase (decrease) in cash   82,396     4,313  
     
Cash, beginning of period   67,085     27,110  
     
Cash, end of period $ 149,481   $ 31,424  

