Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or "the Company") (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023, management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, the audited consolidated financial statements of Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. (“Lumine Holdings”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, all of which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q1 2023 Headlines:

Revenue grew 59% to $95.4 million compared to $60.2 million in the same quarter prior year (including 1% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

In February 2023, Lumine Group completed its previously announced acquisition of WideOrbit Inc. (“WideOrbit”), and public listing of its subordinate voting shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. In relation to the acquisition and listing, Lumine Group issued 63,582,712 preferred securities and 10,204,294 special securities.

An expense of $654.6 million was incurred in the quarter related to the increase in fair value of the redeemable preferred and special securities, of which, $646.5 million is non-cash related. Fair value of the preferred and special securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of the Company’s subordinate voting shares.

The Company generated a net loss of $651.6 million during the quarter, from net income of $7.9 million in the same quarter prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.

Acquisitions were completed in Q1 2023 for aggregate consideration of $544.3 million (which includes acquired cash). This includes deferred payments associated with these acquisitions with an estimated value of $17.8 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $10.2 million to $15.0 million compared to $4.8 million in Q1 2022, representing an increase of 211%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) increased $7.7 million to $11.7 million compared to $4.0 million in Q1 2022, representing an increase of 193%.



Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $95.4 million, an increase of 59%, or $35.2 million, compared to $60.2 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of -3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or +1% after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $651.6 million compared to net income of $7.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a $654.6 million expense booked in Q1 2023 related to fair value adjustments and dividends on the redeemable preferred and special securities issued in the quarter in relation to the acquisition of WideOrbit and public listing of Lumine Group.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, CFO increased $10.2 million to $15.0 million compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 211%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or, changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”) which improved during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period prior year.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $7.7 million, or 193%, to $11.7 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily a result of higher CFO during the period.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash flows from operating activities: 15.0 4.8 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1 ) (0.0 ) Interest paid on other facilities (0.3 ) - Credit facility transaction costs (1.8 ) - Payment of lease obligations (0.8 ) (0.7 ) Property and equipment purchased (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 11.7 4.0



Forward Looking Statements

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

Lumine Group

david.nyland@luminegroup.com





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



Unaudited

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted

Assets Current assets: Cash $ 149,481 $ 67,085 Accounts receivable 102,186 64,014 Unbilled revenue 34,988 9,982 Inventories 533 60 Other assets 32,625 22,944 319,813 164,085 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 5,314 3,138 Right of use assets 15,157 5,349 Deferred income taxes 2,516 2,931 Other assets 16,141 8,492 Intangible assets and goodwill 809,213 212,619 848,341 232,529 Total assets $ 1,168,154 $ 396,614 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 81,237 $ 63,158 Due to related parties, net 8,768 35,466 Current portion of bank debt 650 975 Deferred revenue 94,277 61,768 Provisions - 22 Acquisition holdback payables 5,168 3,496 Lease obligations 5,869 2,069 Income taxes payable 14,391 15,047 Preferred and Special Securities 2,257,682 - 2,468,042 182,001 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 158,807 32,687 Bank debt 191,488 18,138 Lease obligations 10,695 4,719 Other liabilities 13,604 5,289 374,594 60,833 Total liabilities 2,842,636 242,834 Equity: Capital stock - - Net parent investment - - Contributed surplus (1,015,661 ) 162,692 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,323 ) (8,912 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (650,498 ) - (1,674,482 ) 153,780 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,168,154 $ 396,614





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted

Revenue License $ 10,649 $ 8,730 Professional services 16,827 12,509 Hardware and other 4,608 2,281 Maintenance and other recurring 63,297 36,646 95,381 60,166 Expenses Staff 48,619 31,875 Hardware 3,319 1,350 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 4,735 2,422 Occupancy 777 414 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 4,672 2,266 Professional fees 7,313 809 Other, net 2,782 3,076 Depreciation 1,510 1,211 Amortization of intangible assets 14,836 6,724 88,563 50,147 Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense 654,615 - Finance and other expenses (income) 1,925 (380 ) 656,540 (380 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (649,722 ) 10,400 Current income tax expense (recovery) 7,513 4,407 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (5,670 ) (1,874 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 1,843 2,533 Net income (loss) $ (651,565 ) $ 7,867 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 67,787,851 N/A Diluted 236,683,131 N/A Earnings per share: Basic and diluted $ (9.61 ) N/A





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted

Net income (loss) $ (651,565 ) $ 7,867 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 589 (2,619 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax 589 (2,619 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ (650,976 ) $ 5,248





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2023 Capital

stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Net parent

investment Total equity Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ 162,692 $ (8,912 ) $ - $ - $ 153,780 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year: Net income (loss) - - - (651,565 ) - (651,565 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - 589 - - 589 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 589 (651,565 ) - (650,976 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 589 (651,565 ) - (650,976 ) Transaction with Parent, recorded directly in equity Capital contributions by Parent - 22,451 - - - 22,451 Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. - (1,200,804 ) - - - (1,200,804 ) Special Share conversion - - - 1,067 - 1,067 Balance at March 31, 2023 $ - $ (1,015,661 ) $ (8,323 ) $ (650,498 ) $ - $ (1,674,482 )





Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited and adjusted Three months ended March 31, 2022 Capital

stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Net parent

investment Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ - $ - $ 3,229 $ - $ 169,920 $ 173,149 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year: Net income (loss) - - - - 7,867 7,867 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (2,619 ) - - (2,619 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (2,619 ) - 7,867 5,248 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (2,619 ) - 7,867 5,248 Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity Dividends to Parent - - - - - - Balance at March 31, 2022 $ - $ - $ 610 $ - $ 177,787 $ 178,397



Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)