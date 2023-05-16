JEFFERSON PARISH FINANCE AUTHORITY ELECTS 2023 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OFFICERS
Greg Faia was re-elected as Chairman of the board along with other board members Dennis DiMarco, Frank Muscarello, and Jackie Berthelot.METAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JEFFERSON, LA — The Jefferson Parish Finance Authority elected Board of Trustees officers for 2023 at the board meeting held on April 3, 2023 at the Joseph S. Yenni Building.
Gregory G. Faia, who was re-appointed by Councilman Dominick F. Impastato, III to a three-year term last December and has served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees since April of 2016, was unanimously elected as Chairman. Faia works closely with Executive Director Lauren Ruppel and the rest of the board to review the Authority’s financial and administrative programs.
In addition to Faia’s election to Chairman, Dennis DiMarco was re-elected as Vice-Chairman, Frank Muscarello was re-elected as Secretary and Jackie Berthelot was re-elected as Treasurer.
The Jefferson Parish Finance Authority operates under a state and federally approved indenture. Despite the current challenges within the banking and mortgage industries and increase in insurance rates, the Authority is working to develop programs to help the citizens of Jefferson Parish obtain down payment and closing cost assistance to purchase homes.
To learn more about the programs the Jefferson Parish Finance Authority has to offer or how to become a participating lender, call 504.736-6311 or visit the website at www.jpfinanceauthority.com. Click here to access a photo of Executive Director Lauren Ruppel with Chairman Gregory G. Faia.
For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov).
###
Rachel Strassel
Jefferson Parish Government
+1 504-736-6410
rachel.strassel@jeffparish.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram