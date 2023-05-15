Tipton-Rosemark Academy Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

Nashville, Tenn. – Tipton-Rosemark Academy, for the second year, received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“I commend Tipton-Rosemark Academy for earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award for the second year,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Our office created the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program to encourage all eligible Tennessee high school students to get registered and participate in our electoral process. I appreciate the continued commitment by Tipton-Rosemark Academy and the Shelby County Election Commission to increase student civic engagement.

High schools that register 100% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award and those that register at least 85% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

“I am very proud of the seniors at Tipton-Rosemark Academy for winning the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award,” said Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Phillips. “I congratulate them and look forward to the day when they can first vote!”

Tipton-Rosemark Academy and 12 other Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Nine Tennessee high schools in eight counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

“Tipton-Rosemark Academy is honored, for a second year, to earn the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award,” said Tipton-Rosemark Academy History Department Chair Jenny Vego. “Educating our students about civic engagement is essential. We hope our students continue to be engaged citizens by utilizing their right to vote.”

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

