SYMETRYX CORP INCREASES STAKE IN ENERGY INCOME FUND TO 12.2%
energy income fund (TSX:ENI.UN)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SYMETRYX CORPORATION ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL
TRUST UNITS OF ENERGY INCOME FUND
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — May 15, 2023 — Symetryx Corporation ("Symetryx") announces that
further to its news release of May 9, 2023, it has acquired control and direction over an additional 44,000
trust units (the “Acquired Units”) of Energy Income Fund (the “Trust”). The Acquired Units represent
approximately 1.69% of the issued and outstanding trust units of the Trust (“Units”) based on 2,591,624
Units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 as stated by the Trust in its annual financial
statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Outstanding Trust Units”).
After giving effect to the acquisition, Symetryx owns a total of 316,900 Units, representing approximately
12.2% of the Outstanding Trust Units. Symetryx exercises control and direction over all of such Units.
Symetryx acquired the Acquired Units through the open market for investment purposes. Symetryx is
considering and evaluating various means to enhance unitholder value at the Trust. Symetryx will seek to
engage with management and the board of the Trust in dialogue and actions related to unitholder rights
and related matters, up to and including unitholder proposals and requisitions. Symetryx may acquire
additional Units through open market purchases or otherwise.
The Acquired Units were acquired through the facilities of the TSX at an average price of $1.73 per Unit.
About Symetryx Corporation
Symetryx Corporation, founded in 1991, is a family office based in Toronto, Canada.
Additional Information
The address of Symetryx and other contact information is set forth below. For further information, including
to obtain a copy, once filed, of the "early warning" report required to be filed in accordance with applicable
Canadian securities laws, contact Symetryx at the address specified below:
Symetryx Corporation
2828 Bathurst Street, Suite 400
Toronto ON M6B 3A7 Canada
Eric Ebert
647-707-2328
For further information:
Eric Ebert
647-707-2328
eric ebert
Symetryx Corp
+1 6477072328
email us here