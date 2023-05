SYMETRYX CORP INCREASES STAKE IN ENERGY INCOME FUND TO 12.2%

energy income fund (TSX:ENI.UN)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SYMETRYX CORPORATION ACQUIRES ADDITIONALTRUST UNITS OF ENERGY INCOME FUNDFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — May 15, 2023 — Symetryx Corporation ("Symetryx") announces thatfurther to its news release of May 9, 2023, it has acquired control and direction over an additional 44,000trust units (the “Acquired Units”) of Energy Income Fund (the “Trust”). The Acquired Units representapproximately 1.69% of the issued and outstanding trust units of the Trust (“Units”) based on 2,591,624Units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 as stated by the Trust in its annual financialstatements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Outstanding Trust Units”).After giving effect to the acquisition, Symetryx owns a total of 316,900 Units, representing approximately12.2% of the Outstanding Trust Units. Symetryx exercises control and direction over all of such Units.Symetryx acquired the Acquired Units through the open market for investment purposes. Symetryx isconsidering and evaluating various means to enhance unitholder value at the Trust. Symetryx will seek toengage with management and the board of the Trust in dialogue and actions related to unitholder rightsand related matters, up to and including unitholder proposals and requisitions. Symetryx may acquireadditional Units through open market purchases or otherwise.The Acquired Units were acquired through the facilities of the TSX at an average price of $1.73 per Unit.About Symetryx CorporationSymetryx Corporation, founded in 1991, is a family office based in Toronto, Canada.Additional InformationThe address of Symetryx and other contact information is set forth below. For further information, includingto obtain a copy, once filed, of the "early warning" report required to be filed in accordance with applicableCanadian securities laws, contact Symetryx at the address specified below:Symetryx Corporation2828 Bathurst Street, Suite 400Toronto ON M6B 3A7 CanadaEric Ebert647-707-2328For further information:Eric Ebert647-707-2328