NYSOFA's Four-Year Plan Join NYSOFA for upcoming series of information sessions Learn more about NYSOFA's Four-Year Plan

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is seeking public input on its proposed Four-Year Plan to the federal government. As part of its Plan, NYSOFA is holding a series of upcoming public information forums outlining NYSOFA's goals and objectives to assist older residents, their families, and caregivers. See below to learn more about the Four-Year Plan.

Livestream

May 18 at 1 p.m.

Facebook Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/NYSAGING/

YouTube Livestream at https://youtube.com/NewYorkStateOfficefortheAging

In-Person Events

In-Person Events

Central New York

May 22 at 10 a.m.

Upstate Oasis

6333 State Route 298

East Syracuse, NY 13057

Long Island

May 23 at 11 a.m.

LGBT Network Hauppauge Center

125 Kennedy Drive, Suite 100

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Western New York

May 23 at 1 p.m.

Amherst Senior Center

370 John James Audubon Parkway

Buffalo, NY 14228

Southern Tier

May 24 at 1 p.m.

Broome West Senior Center

2801 Wayne Street

Endwell, NY 13760

Hudson Valley

May 25 at 11 a.m.

Hudson Hall Auditorium

Mount Saint Mary's College

330 Powell Avenue

Newburgh, NY 12550

Finger Lakes

May 25 at 12:15 p.m.

Monroe Community Hospital

Auditorium A

435 E. Henrietta Road

Rochester, NY 14620

*Parking is in Lot 3, and the Main Visitor Entrance is located on the canal side

New York City

May 25 at 1 p.m.

The Carter Burden/Leonard Covello Older Adult Program

312 East 109th Street

Between 1st and 2nd Ave.

New York, NY 10029

North Country

May 30 at 12 p.m.

Nutrition center at the Gouverneur Community Center

4673 State Highway 58

Gouverneur, NY 13642