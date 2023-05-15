NYSOFA's Four-Year Plan Join NYSOFA for upcoming series of information sessions Learn more about NYSOFA's Four-Year Plan
The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is seeking public input on its proposed Four-Year Plan to the federal government. As part of its Plan, NYSOFA is holding a series of upcoming public information forums outlining NYSOFA's goals and objectives to assist older residents, their families, and caregivers. See below to learn more about the Four-Year Plan.
Livestream
May 18 at 1 p.m.
Facebook Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/NYSAGING/
YouTube Livestream at https://youtube.com/NewYorkStateOfficefortheAging
In-Person Events
Central New York
May 22 at 10 a.m.
Upstate Oasis
6333 State Route 298
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Long Island
May 23 at 11 a.m.
LGBT Network Hauppauge Center
125 Kennedy Drive, Suite 100
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Western New York
May 23 at 1 p.m.
Amherst Senior Center
370 John James Audubon Parkway
Buffalo, NY 14228
Southern Tier
May 24 at 1 p.m.
Broome West Senior Center
2801 Wayne Street
Endwell, NY 13760
Hudson Valley
May 25 at 11 a.m.
Hudson Hall Auditorium
Mount Saint Mary's College
330 Powell Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Finger Lakes
May 25 at 12:15 p.m.
Monroe Community Hospital
Auditorium A
435 E. Henrietta Road
Rochester, NY 14620
*Parking is in Lot 3, and the Main Visitor Entrance is located on the canal side
New York City
May 25 at 1 p.m.
The Carter Burden/Leonard Covello Older Adult Program
312 East 109th Street
Between 1st and 2nd Ave.
New York, NY 10029
North Country
May 30 at 12 p.m.
Nutrition center at the Gouverneur Community Center
4673 State Highway 58
Gouverneur, NY 13642