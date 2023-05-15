mdf commerce’s Board of Directors is enhanced by the appointment of Martial Vincent

Mr. Vincent has more than 30 years of strategic repositioning and business development experience

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce Inc. (TSX:MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, announced today that Martial Vincent, CPA, an experienced corporate director with extensive experience in the electrical and electronic manufacturing industry, will be joining its team as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Vincent will serve on the Human Resources and Governance Committee, as well as on the Audit Committee, where he will be replacing Pierre Chadi, who will continue to serve as Board Chair and Chair of the Human Resources and Governance Committee.



“We are delighted that Martial has agreed to join our Board. As a chartered professional accountant and the holder of a bachelor’s degree in business administration from HEC Montreal, he is known to carefully choose his areas of involvement. His decision to join mdf commerce indicates the level of recognition our company has received for its achievements and development potential,” said Pierre Chadi, Board Chair of mdf commerce. “Martial’s professional background, including his financial, negotiating and strategic planning skills, as well as his knowledge of business development and marketing strategies, and his powerful entrepreneurial spirit, are all assets that will bring undeniable benefits to our Board.”

Leveraging his highly active role in the business community, Mr. Vincent plays a strategic advisory role for a variety of organizations. Since 2022, he is a Board member of Sharethrough, a leader in the programmatic advertising industry, and the Centre de Collaboration MiQro Innovation (C2MI), a collaborative marketing solution for digital technology components. Since 2021, he has been the Board Chair of Astus, which designs adapted management solutions for vehicle fleets and mobile assets. In addition, he has been a member of the University of Sherbrooke Assembly since 2018.

From 2018 to 2022, Mr. Vincent served as President and CEO of TCP Cable, a Canadian leader in the manufacturing of electric harnesses. From 2014 to 2022, he was Board Chair of Développement économique Longueuil (DEL). He is also a founding member of Propulsion Quebec, the electric and smart transportation cluster. From 2019 to 2021, Mr. Vincent was the Board Chair of R3D, a company specializing in IT and digital management solutions. And from 2017 to 2020, he was a Board member of Fresche Solutions, a key player in IBM modernization and systems management. In addition, from 2013 to 2018, he was Board Chair of the Pôle d’excellence québécois en transport terrestre (ground transportation cluster). It should also be noted that in 2015, during his tenure as CEO of Varitron, Mr. Vincent successfully transformed this company into the #1 SME in Quebec, based on the rankings of business publication Les Affaires.

“I am honoured to be joining the Board of mdf commerce, a leader and driving force in the ecommerce field for over 25 years. I plan to dedicate my energies to ensuring that the company enjoys worldwide success with a view to strengthening the flow of ecommerce,” said Mr. Vincent.

