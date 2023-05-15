Manchin: New Guidance Rewards Chinese Control Over the Solar Supply Chain

May 14, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the release of guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury that would allow solar cells composed of Chinese materials to count toward an extra tax credit bonus under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“The proposed guidance issued on how to qualify for a 10% tax credit bonus intended to onshore supply chains for electricity generation would instead reinforce Chinese control over the solar supply chain. This is yet another example of the Biden Administration manipulating the law to push their radical climate agenda at the expense of American energy security. China produces 97% of the world’s solar wafers, which this guidance completely ignores, and in fact, it rewards the continuation of this Chinese dominance. This should enrage everyone as much as it enraged me to rely on China through a back door policy, and I am happy to see my colleague, Chairman Wyden, also commit to look for opportunities to rectify it.”