Global Apparel Brand Scotch & Soda Taps Nogin to Drive D2C Growth

Scotch & Soda to Leverage Nogin’s Enterprise-Class Technology and Apparel Expertise to Supercharge Its Ecommerce Strategy

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), today announced that global fashion apparel brand Scotch & Soda has selected Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology and services to power its direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy.



Recently acquired by Bluestar Alliance, a leading investor with global expertise in Omnichannel consumer businesses, Scotch & Soda champions individuality and self-expression, with collections spanning menswear, kidswear, denim, eyewear, fragrances and accessories. The brand's collections are available in over 200 freestanding stores and 7,000 department stores across the world.

Through this agreement with Nogin, Scotch & Soda will utilize Nogin’s end-to-end, turnkey Intelligent Commerce solution to supercharge its D2C operations and strategy with enterprise-level features including its Customer Data Platform, AI-powered customer segmentation, algorithmic merchandising, personalization, and smart promotion optimization. Further, Nogin will integrate D2C with Scotch and Soda’s thriving store network across the US by leveraging innovative, customer-engaging omnichannel strategies.

At the outset of the engagement, Nogin enabled Scotch & Soda to seamlessly replatform from Salesforce Commerce Cloud to Shopify Plus in less than two weeks from start to go-live without incurring any downtime. Also, by virtue of the proprietary technology built by Nogin, the entire Scotch & Soda catalog, metadata and related content were seamlessly loaded, while order management and fulfillment were integrated within 48 hours. Finally, Nogin is migrating the customer data set and transaction history to Intelligent Commerce, which will allow existing Scotch & Soda customers to enjoy a consistent, familiar experience.

“Nogin differentiates itself as a partner of ours through its ability to leverage our technology and its own to provide solutions to its clients in ways we don’t see often executed,” said Colleen Oates, Director of Partnerships at Shopify. “We look forward to the continued growth of our partnership and value our relationship with Nogin.”

“Scotch & Soda is a prominent player in the global fashion industry,” said Shahriyar Rahmati, COO at Nogin. “To support the brand’s D2C business, we built the new Scotch & Soda site from scratch, including its online outlet store, leveraging the powerful tools within Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce platform and integrating many of the technologies recently released by Shopify Plus. Finally, it was a point of pride for us at Nogin to use our full set of capabilities in service of our long-time client, Bluestar Alliance.”

“Scotch & Soda customers expect a leading-edge D2C shopping experience. Nogin enables us to continue delivering exactly that, without missing a step, even as we migrated from Salesforce Commerce Cloud to Shopify Plus,” said Ralph Gindi, COO and co-founder of Bluestar Alliance. “Nogin gives us enterprise-level ecommerce abilities without the up-front cost and complexity of traditional methods — allowing us to execute D2C across our brands. The speed and efficiency of this transition was made possible by the trust and synergy developed between our team and Nogin, and all of this was able to take place without any investment in replatforming or period of downtime. With Nogin’s deep experience in the apparel industry, and the partnership between our teams, we were able to confidently engage them to drive ecommerce for Scotch and Soda, while we focus on delivering the unique fashions our customers love to our loyal customers and audiences beyond.”

For more information about Nogin, please visit www.nogin.com.

About Scotch & Soda

Born in Amsterdam in 1985, Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its birth city. Endlessly optimistic, the brand champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique – an attitude reflected in its designs. The Scotch & Soda collections include menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim, eyewear, fragrances and accessories, occupying a unique space in today's global fashion landscape. Collections can currently be found in over 200 freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia, as well as in 7,000 doors in some of the world's biggest cities, including New York, London and Paris. The brand's online operations also ship to over 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.scotch-soda.com.

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BOCA Communications for Nogin

nogin@bocacommunications.com



Nogin Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

nogin@gatewayir.com