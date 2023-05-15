Defamation Suit Against Virginia Office of Attorney General Will Proceed to Trial
A judge denied a motion to dismiss in a defamation lawsuit brought by Monique Miles, a former Virginia deputy attorney general.RICHMOND, VIRGNINA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT:
Steven Krieger
steven@stevenkriegerlaw.com
703.831.7077
Defamation Suit Against Virginia Office of Attorney General Will Proceed to Trial
RICHMOND, VA (May 15, 2023) – Earlier this month, a judge denied a motion to dismiss that was filed by the Virginia Office of Attorney General in response to a defamation lawsuit brought by Monique Miles, a former Virginia deputy attorney general. The jury trial will be scheduled in the coming months. Miles is seeking $1 million in damages.
Steven Krieger, Miles' attorney stated:
"Monique left a highly successful private practice to join the OAG office because of her strong desire to serve the public. She was strongly encouraged to apply for the appointed position with OAG by people who knew her and were familiar with her. OAG's comments about Monique's "lack of transparency" were devastating and unfounded and furthermore feed into all the stereotypes about dishonest and untrustworthy attorneys. Monique filed the pending lawsuit to clear her name, set the record straight, and provide her with the same justice that her law firm seeks for her clients. Now that the Court has denied OAG’s motion to dismiss, we are confident that we will demonstrate the truth about Monique and her commitment to integrity."
Miles’ legal career started in 2009, and she has extensive experience in various areas such as civil rights, employment discrimination, labor law, and immigration. She was appointed to the position of deputy attorney general of the Government Operations and Transactions division in January 2022, where she oversaw election integrity matters.
In her suit, filed in the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond (Case number: CL22003825-00), Miles alleges that Attorney General Jason Miyares and four members of his staff, her former colleagues, severely damaged her professional reputation and credibility by telling the media that she had resigned from her job when she was actually terminated and that she was not transparent during her initial job interviews.
About Steven Krieger Law
Steven Krieger Law, PLLC is a litigation firm working in Virginia and D.C. with a team of approximately ten legal professionals. They have expertise in many civil litigation practice areas including consumer protection, contracts, defamation, family law, fraud, landlord & tenant, and business litigation matters.
###
Steven Krieger
Steven Krieger Law, PLLC
+1 703-831-7077
email us here